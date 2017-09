Dec 22 (Reuters) - Veropharm :

* Appoints Elena Kartasheva as new chairman

* Says board of directors considers price for its shares of 1,310 roubles ($23) a share made by GardenHills to be justified Source text: bit.ly/1AP3XZj Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)