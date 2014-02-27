FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone agrees to buy 20 pct stake in Versace
February 27, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

Blackstone agrees to buy 20 pct stake in Versace

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has signed an agreement to take a 20 percent stake in Italian fashion house Versace, in a deal worth 210 million euros ($287 million), a person close to the matter said on Thursday.

The deal involves a 160 million euro capital increase, while the holding company owned by the family of founder Gianni Versace will cash in 60 million euros.

Versace, which has been wholly owned by the founder’s siblings and niece since his murder in 1997, wants to raise funds to open new shops internationally, and expand its clothing and accessories ranges.

