Versace CEO sees decision on partner in 2 weeks
#Financials
February 21, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Versace CEO sees decision on partner in 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Versace hopes to make a final decision on a partner to take a minority stake in the fashion house in one or two weeks, its chief executive said on Friday.

Asked how long the process would take, Gian Giacomo Ferraris said ‘one week, or two weeks,’ speaking to Reuters before the brand showed an autumn-winter womenswear collection at Milan fashion week.

‘They are fighting it out,’ he said.

U.S. funds Blackstone and CCMP and Bahrain’s Investcorp are on the shortlist to take a 20 percent stake in the brand. Ferraris said the three investors were all still in the running. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

