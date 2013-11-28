FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Versace shareholder sees new investor by Christmas
#Market News
November 28, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Versace shareholder sees new investor by Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A new investor is likely to buy into Italian fashion house Versace by Christmas, company president and shareholder Santo Versace said on Thursday.

“It is likely by Christmas but if it turns out to be Jan. 15 nothing changes. A first step has been taken, now the others must follow,” Versace said.

He said a bourse listing had been considered in the past and could be an option again in the future.

“At present the best thing is to boost growth at a company which is valued above one billion euros currently and could be worth three times that in three years’ time.”

The luxury group plans to sell a stake of around 20 percent. 

