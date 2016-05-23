FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Versace to replace CEO Ferraris with McQueen's Akeroyd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Versace has named Jonathan Akeroyd as its new chief executive, replacing Gian Giacomo Ferraris at the helm of the company.

Akeroyd has been in the top job at British designer Alexander McQueen since 2004. The departure of Ferraris, appointed as Versace CEO in July 2009, comes only two months after the company announced creative director Anthony Vaccarello would step down.

Versace gave no reason for the exit of Ferraris.

Versace is still family controlled but is expected to seek a stock market listing after U.S. private equity firm Blackstone bought a 20 percent stake two years ago.

"Jonathan has proved to have experience in leading global brands, enhancing them and guiding them towards a strategic development," the group's vice president and artistic director Donatella Versace said in a statement.

Ferraris told Reuters in an interview in April that 2016 would be a tough year with slower sales growth as tourist traffic in European cities such as London, Paris and Brussels had been hit by security concerns and demand remained unstable.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Keith Weir

