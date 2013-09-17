FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investcorp among those interested in Versace-sources
September 17, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Investcorp among those interested in Versace-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based fund Investcorp is one of several investors who have expressed a preliminary interest in buying a stake in Versace, one of Italy’s best-known luxury brands, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

According to the sources the list of those interested includes Italy’s strategic fund FSI, AXA Private Equity, UK-based private equity fund Permira and Italy’s Clessidra. Versace is expected to sell a stake of 15-20 percent.

The sources said Versace’s advisers were looking to define within days a list of four of five players with which to start more concrete discussions.

China’s Fosum and South Korea’s E-Land, two of the several names that had been circulating in the press, have said they are not interested while sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday Qatar was looking less likely to bid despite holding talks with the group earlier this year.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Valentina Za

