FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's E-Land says not interested in Versace
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea's E-Land says not interested in Versace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL/MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s E-Land Group has denied a press report it was interested in buying into Italian fashion house Versace, which is planning to sell a stake to fund growth.

The privately owned retailing group was named by Italian weekly Il Mondo on Friday among eight suitors “ready to invest” 150-200 million euros ($198.89-265.19 million) in family owned Versace.

Donatella Versace told Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore the firm was vetting offers from investors interested in buying a minority stake. A source said earlier this month the fashion house is looking to sell a stake of up to 20 percent, valuing the group at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Versace declined to comment.

Several sources have said Qatar Holding and FSI, an Italian investment fund owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, could be interested in investing in the fashion house, which also makes accessories and homewares in bold colours and striking fabrics.

Versace is fully controlled by the late founder’s family. Donatella Versace holds 20 percent, her brother Santo 30 percent, and Donatella’s daughter Allegra the remaining 50 percent.

Versace hired Goldman Sachs and Banca Imi as advisers in May 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.