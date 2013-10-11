At least 7 potentially bidding for Versace stake - sources

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - At least seven potential buyers are in the running to bid for a minority holding in Italian fashion house Versace, which plans to sell a 15-20 percent stake to fund growth, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Italy’s state-controlled fund FSI, Bahrain’s Investcorp , and private equity firms Ardian, Permira, KKR & Co , Clessidra and Blackstone are all considering buying the stake, but a final shortlist has not yet been drawn up, sources said.

Versace chief executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said in September Versace planned to finalise a shortlist by mid-October.