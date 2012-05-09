UPDATE 1-IPO of Eni's relaunched chemical unit is an option

* Polimeri Europa chemicals unit relaunched as Versalis

* Versalis CEO says IPO by 2016 is an option

* CEO sees joint-ventures in Asia by end-2012 (Adds details, quotes)

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni will pump 1.6 billion euros ($2.07 billion) into its re-branded chemicals division over the next four years, in a turnaround that could lead to a listing of the division by 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

Versalis - previously known as Polimeri Europa - is a market leader in Europe in the elastomers business, which serves to make such items as tyres and shoe soles. It will invest about 500 million euros in this business alone.

Overall, Eni is increasing its investment in Versalis by 60 percent from the previous plan, and expects an improvement of 400 million euros in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in 2015, the company said in a statement.

An initial public offering (IPO) of the modernised unit at the end of ENI’s four-year plan is one of the options being envisaged, the head of Versalis said on Wednesday.

“At the end of the 2012-2015 plan we have several options - an IPO, an alliance or acquisitions,” Chief Executive Daniele Ferrari told Reuters after the unveiling of the re-named unit.

Asked if the group could sell the business he said “I don’t see a sale.”

Ferrari added that the group planned to expand in emerging markets such as China, and discussions for one or several joint-ventures with Asian players were already at an advanced stage and could be concluded by the end of the year.

He declined to name the companies involved.

Versalis competes with companies such as the U.S. Dow Chemical and Germany’s BASF. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)