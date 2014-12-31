FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. requires divestitures in Verso Paper acquisition of NewPage
December 31, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. requires divestitures in Verso Paper acquisition of NewPage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Verso Paper Corp will have to divest paper mills in Maine and Wisconsin in order to complete its acquisition of NewPage Holdings, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The government said the deal would have risked higher prices for paper used for labels and magazines without the divestiture.

The department’s antitrust division filed a lawsuit and a proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, which will have to be approved by a federal judge. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)

