FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel fails to find Vertex lumacaftor positive for cystic fibrosis
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

FDA panel fails to find Vertex lumacaftor positive for cystic fibrosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Tuesday said research data does not show definitively that Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc’s drug lumacaftor has a positive effect on cystic fibrosis patients when used in combination with the company’s approved therapy, Kalydeco.

The panel reached its decision with only three members voting in favor of efficacy. Four members said data did not show efficacy, while six others said efficacy could not be determined with the data available. The panel is expected to decide within the next hour whether to recommend FDA approval for the combination therapy, which would be sold under the brand name Orkambi.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.