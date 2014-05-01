FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs shown to boost lung function, shrs rise
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs shown to boost lung function, shrs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said a combination of its cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco with an experimental compound was shown to improve lung function in a mid-stage trial, and its shares rose 10 percent after the news.

The study found that treatment with both drugs for 28 days resulted in a 4.6 percentage point improvement in mean lung function for patients with two specific genetic mutations.

“It is good data and some believe it does have an incremental positive read-through to the all-important Phase 3 data later this summer,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee.

The most common side effects seen during the trial included cough, headache and upper respiratory tract infection.

Shares of Vertex, which closed at $68.95 in regular Nasdaq trading, were up $7.04 at $75.99 after hours. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.