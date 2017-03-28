Vertex cystic fibrosis combination succeeds in late stage trials

March 28 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in lung function in a pair of late stage trials the company plans to use to seek approval of the combination therapy.

Patient discontinuations of the Kalydeco/tezacaftor combination due to adverse side effects, including respiratory-related side effects, was low and similar to placebo. That is important as bronchial constriction has led up to 30 percent of those prescribed Vertex's Orkambi combination treatment to stop taking it. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Diane Craft)