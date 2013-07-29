FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vertex loss narrows as demand for cystic fibrosis drug strong
July 29, 2013 / 8:18 PM / in 4 years

Vertex loss narrows as demand for cystic fibrosis drug strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which last week had an experimental oral hepatitis drug placed on partial clinical hold by U.S. health regulators, posted a narrower quarterly loss on stronger-than-expected demand for its cystic fibrosis treatment.

The company raised its full-year forecast for sales of the CF drug Kalydeco to $345 million to $360 million, up from its prior view of $300 million to $340 million.

Vertex posted a net loss for the second quarter of $57.2 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $65 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

