FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vertex posts quarterly loss as hepatitis C drug sales fall
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Vertex posts quarterly loss as hepatitis C drug sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth successive quarterly loss as sales of its hepatitis C drug, Incivek, continued to plunge, but the biotechnology company raised its forecast for sales of a cystic fibrosis drug that has become the focus for investors.

Vertex posted a net loss of $308 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with a profit of $91.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, such as a large charge related to an impairment of an intangible asset, Vertex said it earned 3 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.