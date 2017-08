Vertex Pharmaceuticals does not have to face a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of overstating the benefits of an experimental drug treatment for cystic fibrosis, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed dismissal of the proposed class action, saying plaintiffs did not show Vertex executives acted with fraudulent intent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dxCSdb