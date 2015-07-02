FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vertex Pharma's combination cystic fibrosis therapy wins FDA nod
July 2, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Vertex Pharma's combination cystic fibrosis therapy wins FDA nod

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s combination therapy for a rare lung disorder was approved by U.S. health regulators, extending the company’s reach to now treat the most common form of genetic mutation responsible for cystic fibrosis.

Orkambi, a combination of Vertex's approved drug Kalydeco and a new compound called lumacaftor, is intended for patients aged 12 and above, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1KwebV3)

With the approval, Orkambi will be available to about 8,500 patients in the United States, more than the 2,000 who take Kalydeco, which targets a different genetic mutation that causes cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is caused by a defective gene that disrupts the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections. Most patients die in their mid-twenties. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

