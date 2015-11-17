FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warburg Pincus to invest up to $300 mln in Vertice Pharma
#Funds News
November 17, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Warburg Pincus to invest up to $300 mln in Vertice Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said on Tuesday it had agreed to invest up to $300 million in Vertice Pharma, a British pharmaceuticals company that will focus on buying drug makers and their products.

Vertice Pharma will be a partnership between Warburg Pincus and two pharmaceutical executives, the private equity firm said in a statement.

Among its first acquisitions, Vertice has struck a deal to buy VistaPharm, a specialized manufacturer of pain medication, Warburg Pincus said, without disclosing the details of the transaction.

Based in New York, Warburg Pincus manages over $35 billion worth of assets. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

