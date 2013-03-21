Lawsuit looms after Vestas shareholders say no to investigation

AARHUS, March 21 (Reuters) - An investor group said it would start legal action after Vestas shareholders rejected calls for an investigation into potential financial irregularities at the wind turbine maker.

Deminor Recovery Services, which says it represents the interests of 105 institutional investors from Europe, the United States and Asia, asked that an independent auditor investigate events leading up to several profit warnings by Vestas and whether the company was overly optimistic on its revenue guidance.

The call for the investigation was voted down, with 89.5 percent of shareholders against it, at the company’s annual general meeting.

Erik Bomans, partner in Belgium-based Deminor, said he was disappointed with the outcome but the group would take the case to court in a matter of weeks.

“We will now finalise this lawsuit. We need to add a couple of things, but it is formalities”, he told Reuters.

The world’s biggest wind turbine manufacturer has struggled in a sector suffering from overcapacity, a weak global economy and a reduction in subsidies for renewable energy production by cash-strapped governments.

The chairman of the company, which made a net loss of 963 million euros last year, acknowledged mistakes had been made but said the company was on the right track now.

“We have learned from our mistakes. Today we are a more realistic and cautious company, but the turnaround takes time”, Chairman Bert Nordberg told the meeting.

Vestas shares have lost more than 80 percent of their value since summer 2010 but recovered somewhat and are up 65 percent since the start of this year. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)