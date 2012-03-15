FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas chairman says unaware of any Alstom interest
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

Vestas chairman says unaware of any Alstom interest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Thursday he was not aware of any interest on the part of French engineering group Alstom in acquiring Vestas.

French newspaper Les Echos said earlier on Thursday that Alstom was looking at Vestas as well as rival wind turbine manufacturers Gamesa of Spain and Germany’s REpower as potential takeover targets.

Vestas chairman of the board Bent Carlsen said he was not aware of that report.

“If there is something concrete, then we are obliged to announce it over the stock exchange, so we would make an announcement there,” said Carlsen who is due to step down as chairman at Vestas’ annual general meeting on March 29.

Carlsen said that he was aware of rumours that Alstom might be interested in buying Indian group Suzlon Energy’s German wind turbine manufacturing unit REpower.

Shares in Vestas traded up 4 percent by 1006GMT, outperforming the Copenhagen bourse’s bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded Danish stocks which was flat. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)

