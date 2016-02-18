MHI Vestas to provide turbines to Belgium's largest wind farm

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - MHI Vestas, a joint venture between Vestas and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , said on Thursday it would likely supply turbines to Belgium’s largest wind farm project.

The company, which is now selling the largest and most powerful wind turbines in the world, said it had been selected as a preferred supplier for the 370 megawatt (MW) project in the Belgian North Sea.

That amounts to about 46 of its V164-8.0 MW turbines.

The project is run by Norther N.V., a 50-50 joint venture between The Netherland’s Eneco and Belgium’s Elicio.

“When commissioned in 2019 the Norther project will be Belgium’s largest wind power plant,” MHI Vestas said in a statement.

The wind farm would be based about 22 kilometres (14 miles) off the coast of Zeebrugge. With 370 MW of power generation, MHI Vestas said the consumption of 370,000 households would be met.

MHI Vestas makes wind turbines for the growing offshore market, which is dominated by Siemens’ wind turbine unit. The Danish-Japanese joint venture has been established to combat that domination. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Mark Potter)