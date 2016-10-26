FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vestas says rotor blades fracture on 2 wind turbines in Michigan
October 26, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Vestas says rotor blades fracture on 2 wind turbines in Michigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of Michigan project)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said rotor blades had fractured on two turbines it recently installed in Deerfield, Michigan in the United States.

The company said it was too early to determine the cause of the fractures, which were being investigated.

"Incidents like this are very rare," a company spokesman said on Wednesday. "It is obviously a priority for us to sort out."

The Deerfield project will install 72 Vestas turbines on 20,000 acres of land and is expected to begin commercial operation at the end of this year, according to a 2015 regulatory filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, one of the co-developers, which estimated its cost at $303 million.

The other co-developer is Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc.

Vestas has installed some 57,000 wind turbines worldwide.

Reporting by John Stonestreet. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
