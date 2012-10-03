Vestas sees high single digits medium term op margin

COPENHAGEN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas expects to achieve a medium term operating margin in the high single digits, its chief financial officer said at the group’s capital markets day on Wednesday.

Vestas CFO Dag Andresen also said the company, which has been slashing costs and staff in the face of falling order intake, will stop and close down all non-profitable projects.

In August, the company forecast an operating profit margin of between 0 and 4 percent for the year 2012. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)