Vestas hires Vattenfall man to be new CFO
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Vestas hires Vattenfall man to be new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has chosen Dag Andresen, formerly CFO of Swedish state power company Vattenfall, to be its new chief financial officer, Vestas said on Friday.

Andresen, 48, is expected to take up his new job around Aug. 1, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas has been looking for a new CFO since Henrik Norremark stepped aside in January and then resigned from the company in February after he was held responsible for the company’s second profit warning in just three months.

Reporting by John Acher

