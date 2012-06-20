Vestas says gets 49.5 MW order from China

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received an order from China for turbines with total capacity of 49.5 megawatts under a 250 MW framework deal signed last year, the company said on Wednesday.

The order from Inner Mongolia Guibang Shengtai Investment (GSI) is for Vestas V80 turbines which will be installed in the Wandequan wind park in the Huitengxile grassland in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Vestas said.

“The first turbines are expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2012,” Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)