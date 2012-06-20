FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas says gets 49.5 MW order from China
June 20, 2012

Vestas says gets 49.5 MW order from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received an order from China for turbines with total capacity of 49.5 megawatts under a 250 MW framework deal signed last year, the company said on Wednesday.

The order from Inner Mongolia Guibang Shengtai Investment (GSI) is for Vestas V80 turbines which will be installed in the Wandequan wind park in the Huitengxile grassland in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Vestas said.

“The first turbines are expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2012,” Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)

