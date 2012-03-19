Vestas says gets 50 MW turbines order from China

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has won an order for turbines with total capacity of 50 megawatts from Chinese wind energy developer Longyuan.

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.32 million) per MW of capacity.

The order is for 25 Vestas V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Qiulu wind farm near Putian, Fujian province, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Delivery is scheduled to take place in the third quarter of 2012, the company said. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)