Vestas appoints Jean-Marc Lechene new COO
June 29, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

Vestas appoints Jean-Marc Lechene new COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has appointed Jean-Marc Lechene, a former executive of the Michelin tyres group and Lafarge cement maker, as its new chief operating officer, the company said on Friday.

With the role, Lechene will take up the responsibility for Vestas’ manufacturing and sourcing, and start in his new position on July 1, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

“It is crucial for Vestas that our operation is lean and effective, making sure our production set-up is as cost effective as possible,” Vestas chairman Bert Nordberg said in the statement.

“Jean-Marc Lechene brings in a strong background of this to Vestas, with a proven track record of results from his previous positions,” Nordberg said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)

