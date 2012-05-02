FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas CEO says V112 costs efforts had no Q1 impact
May 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Vestas CEO says V112 costs efforts had no Q1 impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, Ditlev Engel, said on Wednesday that efforts to reduce costs in the production of its V112 turbine had not had any impact in the first quarter of 2012.

Engel said in a conference call on the company’s first-quarter results that the V112’s production costs remained too high, which had contributed to a low operating margin in the quarter, but the costs would be reduced over the year.

He said that the company intended to bring the V112 back to its design costs. (Reporting by John Acher)

