Vestas sells six machine, casting units for 1 euro

COPENHAGEN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has agreed to sell two machining units and four casting units for 1 euro, aiming to increase the flexibility of its supply chain.

The company said on Wednesday the units would be sold to German industrial group VTC Partners GmbH and the deal included an earn-out element for Vestas of up to 25 million euros.

The units employ about 1,000 staff in Norway, Sweden, Germany, China and Denmark, Vestas said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mark Potter)