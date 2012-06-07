CEO says Vestas learning to live with low growth

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has had to adjust to a new situation where it no longer operates in a growth industry, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The renewable energy sector has struggled in the global economic slump as support for wind power and other renewable energy has been hit by government belt-tightening and a consequent downgrading of growth prospects.

In November last year, Vestas scrapped a set of long-term financial targets, including an ambition to increase annual revenues to 15 billion euros ($18.75 billion) by 2015 from 6.6 billion in 2009, the year the targets were set, which would have meant average annual growth of at least 15 percent.

“It is a challenge as an organisation to think ‘Now we are no longer in a growth sector,'” Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a presentation to the Danish Society of Financial Analysts.

“I myself have had to look in my toolbox to find the means to react in a sector where 4 percent growth is a lot,” Engel said. “I have not been used to that.”

Engel also said that the company’s work to bring down the costs of its V112 turbine, which hit results last year, was continuing and the plans were appropriate. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)