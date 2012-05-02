FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas keeps 2012 guidance after Q1 misses forecast
May 2, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Vestas keeps 2012 guidance after Q1 misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas reported deeper-than-expected
operating losses for the first quarter, hit by
lower-than-forecast revenues, but kept guidance for the full
year 2012 unchanged.	
    Losses before interest and tax at the world's biggest wind
turbine maker grew to 245 million euros ($324.01 million) in
January-March from losses of 69 million in the first quarter
last year.	
    The result was weaker than analysts' average estimate of an
operating loss of 59.8 million euros in a Reuters poll.
.	
    First-quarter revenues rose to 1.11 billion euros from 1.06
billion a year earlier, missing analysts' average forecast of
1.50 billion euros in the Reuters poll. Vestas said it realised
less deferred revenue in the quarter than earlier expected. 	
    Vestas stood by its guidance for the full year 1012, saying
it still expected its margin on earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) in a range of 0-4 percent and revenues in a range of 6.5
billion to 8.0 billion euros, as given in February.	
    It also maintained its guidance for 2012 shipments of
turbines to reach about 7,000 megawatts.	
    Vestas said it had reduced the pace of development of its
giant 7 MW offshore turbine to align it with the current market
outlook and now expects the prototype to be installed in Denmark
in 2014.	
    "Vestas has received inquiries from potential partners on
the further development of the V164-7.0 MW turbine," Vestas
Systems A/S said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7561 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by John Acher)

