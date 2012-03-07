FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vestas gets Poland order for 82 MW capacity
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 7, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Vestas gets Poland order for 82 MW capacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Order for 41 turbines is from Iberdrola’s Polish unit

* Announced orders year-to-date: 469 MW (Adds detail, share price)

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems has received an order for turbines with capacity of 82 megawatts from a Polish arm of Spanish utility Iberdrola.

While Vestas did not disclose the value of orders, wind turbines generally cost around 1 million euros ($1.3 million) per megawatt.

The order was for 22 V80-2.0 MW turbines and 19 V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Marszewo project in Poland, Vestas said, adding the order included supply, installation and commissioning as well as a three-year service and maintenance agreement.

Delivery of the turbines will start at the end of 2012 and the project is due to be completed in 2013, said Vestas, whose year-to-date announced order intake stands at 469 MW.

Vestas shares were up 0.3 percent by 1152 GMT, underperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse’s blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.7625 euro) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.