RPT-UPDATE 1-Vestas shares tumble after Q1 loss
May 2, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

RPT-UPDATE 1-Vestas shares tumble after Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)	
    * Q1 operating loss 245 mln euros
    * Keeps full-year 2012 guidance
    * Shares fall more than 10 pct

    By John Acher and Teis Jensen	
    COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Vestas, the world's
biggest wind turbine maker, reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly operating loss as delayed revenue trickled in more
slowly than planned and costs weighed, sending its shares down
more than 10 percent.	
    The Danish company's loss before interest and tax widened to
245 million euros ($324.01 million) in the first quarter from 69
million a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.	
    The result fell below all estimates in a Reuters poll of
analysts ranging from a loss of 125 million euros to a profit of
45 million with an average estimate of a loss 59.8 million
euros..	
    Vestas shares, which lost two-thirds of their value last
year, plunged on the results and traded down 10.1 percent by
0759 GMT, against a 0.2 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse's
blue-chip index.	
    Formerly a darling of investors, the wind energy industry
has been hit by overcapacity, increased costs and cutbacks in
support for renewable energy by governments trying to plug
deficits.	
    Vestas' credibility was dented from two profit warnings in
just three months - at the end of October and again in early
January - which led to a management overhaul, including the
resignation of its chief financial officer and a change of
chairman.	
    "It looks very bad," Alm. Brand Bank analyst Michael Friis
Jorgensen said of the results. "There are several points that
disappoint." 	
    "Everything now points in the direction of an annual result
at the bottom of the guidance they have given," Jorgensen.	
    Vestas, which had warned in January that some 2011 revenue
would be deferred into 2012, said it realised less deferred
revenue in the quarter than earlier expected.	
    First-quarter revenues rose to 1.11 billion euros from 1.06
billion a year earlier, undershooting all forecasts in the poll.
    
($1 = 0.7561 euros)	
    	
	
 (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)

