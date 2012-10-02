Vestas clinches 68 MW turbine order in the UK

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Tuesday it had received a 68 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in Britain.

The order was for 34 units of the V90-2.0 MW turbine for the Keadby Wind Farm project in Lincolnshire, Vestas said in a statement.

The contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a five year service agreement, Vestas said.

Installation of the first turbines was expected to start during the summer next year and the project is due to be completed by summer 2014. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)