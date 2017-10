COPENHAGEN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S said on Monday: * Receives 114 MW turbine order in Peru * Says order is for 45 of its V100 platform and 17 of its V100-1.8 MW turbines * Says delivery to start in the first quarter of 2013 and the wind power plants are expected to be commercially operational in the fourth quarter of 2013.