FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas sells Danish factory to Titan Wind Energy
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 13, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Vestas sells Danish factory to Titan Wind Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems said on Wednesday it was to sell a tower factory in Denmark to Chinese group Titan Wind Energy .

The world’s biggest wind turbine maker said the factory has 120 employees. It did not give financial details of the deal.

The deal was signed on Tuesday and expected to be approved by Chinese authorities shortly, Vestas said.

The deal came ahead of the state visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to Denmark on Thursday. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.