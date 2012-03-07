FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas gets 82 MW turbine order in Poland
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 7, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 6 years ago

Vestas gets 82 MW turbine order in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Wednesday it had received an 82 megawatt turbine order from a Polish arm of Spanish utility Iberdrola.

The order is for 22 of its V80-2.0 MW turbines and 19 of its V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Marszewo project in Poland, the company said in a statement.

The order included supply, installation and commissioning as well as a three-year service and maintenance agreement, Vestas Wind Systems said.

Delivery of the turbines is scheduled to start at the end of 2012 and the project is due to be completed in 2013, it said.

The group said its total year-to-date announced order intake stood at 469 MW.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.