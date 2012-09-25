FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas says renews services contracts in Italy
September 25, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Vestas says renews services contracts in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Tuesday it had signed a renewal for service contracts with FRI-EL Green Power in Italy, for a total capacity of 192 Megawatt.

The company said in a statement the deal was for 15-year service contracts for four wind power plants in Italy, including 110 units of V90-3.0 MW turbines, V90-2.0 MW and V52-850 KW wind turbines.

The four wind power plants produce about 350,000 MWh per year, Vestas said in the statement.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

