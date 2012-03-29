FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas CEO says group has shed about 1,000 jobs
March 29, 2012

Vestas CEO says group has shed about 1,000 jobs

AARHUS, DENMARK, March 29 (Reuters) - The head of Danish wind turbines maker Vestas told the annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday that the group had shed around 1,000 jobs out of total planned reductions of 2,335.

Vestas had announced the job cut plans in January after cost overruns wiped out 2011 earnings. The company has also said it could cut a further 1,600 jobs at U.S. units later this year if a tax credit for renewable energy is not renewed.

Chief Executive Ditev Engel also told the meeting that 2013 would be at least as challenging as 2012. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh via Copenhagen newsroom)

