Vestas says to cut 650 Danish jobs by end-Sept
September 18, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Vestas says to cut 650 Danish jobs by end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas expects to shed about 650 jobs in Denmark by the end of September as part of announced plans to reduce its workforce globally by about 3,700 by year-end, the company said on Tuesday.

“This is a step in implementing the already announced plans,” Vestas spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen said after the company said it would begin negotiations with employees on Thursday this week.

Vestas aims to reduce its global workforce to about 19,000 by the end of this year, the company has said earlier.

It said in a statement it would have about 5,000 employees in Denmark on Oct. 1 after the planned domestic reductions. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

