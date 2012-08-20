FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas combines two production units in restructuring move
August 20, 2012

Vestas combines two production units in restructuring move

COPENHAGEN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas, struggling to meet debt targets and cash flow forecasts, is merging two key production units under a reorganisation to streamline management and cut costs.

A company spokesman said new chief operating officer Jean-Marc Lechene was driving restructuring of the units which make blades and nacelles, the hub at the top of a wind turbine tower encasing the gear box, drive train and other components.

“This is meant to achieve a leaner and less complex management, and we want to reduce costs and increase integration between the two functions,” spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen said.

Vestas, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Wednesday, said earlier this month its banks had agreed to delay a test of its loan covenants and is expected to downgrade guidance for cash flow.

The heads of the units being combined have chosen to leave the company, Friis-Thomsen said.

“Other than that I cannot say if this consolidation will lead to more (staff) reductions at this time,” Friis-Thomsen said.

He said that combining the units was part of a continuing reorganisation of Vestas announced in January. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Cowell)

