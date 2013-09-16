FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas appoints new head of Mediterranean
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2013 / 3:07 PM / 4 years ago

Vestas appoints new head of Mediterranean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has appointed Marco Graziano as new head of its Mediterranean operations, the company said on Monday.

Graziano, a 56 year-old Italian national, has in recent years worked as Senior Vice President South-East Asia Pacific at Alstom, and will take up the position on October 15.

Graziano, who will be based in Madrid, succeeds Juan Araluce, former President of Vestas Mediterranean, who has been serving as Chief Sales Officer of Vestas Wind System A/S since January 2012. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.