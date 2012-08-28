FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
August 28, 2012 / 4:35 AM / in 5 years

Vestas says in cooperation talks with Mitsubishi Heavy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas confirmed the group was in talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries regarding a possible strategic cooperation.

“Vestas can confirm that there is an ongoing dialogue between the two companies regarding a potential strategic cooperation,” it said in a statement late on Monday.

“If the dialogue results in an agreement, Vestas will make a company announcement on the issue immediately thereafter,” the company said, adding there had been information in the market that the companies were in talks.

Struggling Vestas has repeatedly been subject to speculation it was in takeover talks.

Vestas unveiled plans last week for 1,400 more job cuts to save an extra 100 million euros ($125 million), as it battened down the hatches for another difficult year in 2013. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

