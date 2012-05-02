FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas CEO says "no question" Q1 disappointing
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Vestas CEO says "no question" Q1 disappointing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday that there was no doubt that the company’s first-quarter’s performance was disappointing.

“There’s no question Q1 was disappointing in terms of revenues and earnings,” Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast conference call on the company’s first-quarter results.

Engel also said that one third of all V90-3.0 megawatt turbines delivered from mid-2009 to September 2011 were potentially affected by a gearbox problem which forced Vestas to take a provision of 40 million euros ($52.9 million)in the quarter.

He said the company had not seen problems with the remaining two-thirds of the V90-3.0 MW turbines delivered during that period. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.