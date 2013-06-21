FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas sells two power plans for 127 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 21, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Vestas sells two power plans for 127 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 21 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has signed a deal to sell wind power plants in Romania and Bulgaria for combined 127 million euros ($167 million), improving its free cash flow by the same amount.

The company said in a statement it would sell the Romanian project Gebeleisis and the Bulgarian project Hrabrovo, and that the transactions were expected to close within eight weeks.

The Hrabrovo transaction would, however, be subject to approval by the Bulgarian competition authority, Vestas said in the statement.

$1 = 0.7590 euros Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.