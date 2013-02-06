FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas cuts 2013 turbine shipment outlook
February 6, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Vestas cuts 2013 turbine shipment outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has cut its forecast for 2013 turbine shipments to 4-5 gigawatts from 5 gigawatts, citing a weaker order intake.

Vestas, struggling to restore investor confidence after two profit warnings, also said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue rose 23 pct to 2.51 billion euros ($3.4 billion), compared with a forecast for 2.26 billion in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items increased to 155 million euros, against a forecast for 191 million. ($1 = 0.7392 euro) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

