Vestas CEO sees 2013 toughest in years
August 22, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Vestas CEO sees 2013 toughest in years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday that next year would be the toughest year for the wind industry in years, though he confirmed the company expects to be profitable in 2013.

“We...expect that, with an activity level of around 5 gigawatts, we (will) be profitable...even though the year 2013, as it looks today, is probably going to be the toughest year that the wind industry has seen for a number of years,” Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call.

The remarks came after Vestas reported final results for the second quarter in line with preliminary figures issued at the end of July and confirmed the main elements of its 2012 guidance, though it lowered its forecast for turbine shipments.

Reporting by John Acher

