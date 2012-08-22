FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas CEO says 2013 shipments view conservative
August 22, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Vestas CEO says 2013 shipments view conservative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The head of Danish wind turbines maker Vestas said on Wednesday that the company’s forecast for shipments of about 5 gigawatts of turbines in 2013 was a conservative estimate.

“With 5 gigawatts, we have taken a fairly conservative view,” Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call on the company’s second-quarter results.

Vestas cut its forecast for turbine shipments this year to around 6.3 GW from an earlier expectation of around 7 GW, and said it aimed to cut about 1,400 more jobs than earlier planned.

But it kept the other main elements of its full-year 2012 guidance steady. (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)

