Vestas says close to deal on 297 MW S.Africa orders
May 21, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Vestas says close to deal on 297 MW S.Africa orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has been chosen as preferred supplier for five projects in South Africa with total capacity of 297 megawatts (MW) of turbines, Vestas said on Monday.

If negotiations between the developers and Vestas result in firm and unconditional orders, Vestas will make an announcement immediately, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas did not identify the developer of the wind power projects.

As a rule of thumb, wind turbines cost 1 million euros per megawatt of capacity. (Reporting by John Acher)

