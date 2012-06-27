Vestas gets 90 MW turbines order from Sweden

COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received an order for turbines with total capacity of 90 megawatts from Swedish customer O2 Vind AB, raising its total announced orders in the year to date to 1,757 MW, Vestas said.

The order is for 30 of Vestas’ V90-3.0 MW turbines, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb wind turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.25 million) per megawatt of capacity.

“Delivery of the turbines will take place in May 2014 and the project is expected completed in January 2015,” Vestas said.

The deal includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines and a 15-year maintenance agreement, Vestas said. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)